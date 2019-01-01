Deutsche Post (OTC:DPSGY), Dividends

Deutsche Post issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Deutsche Post generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Deutsche Post. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.87 on May 29, 2012.
There are no upcoming dividends for Deutsche Post (DPSGY). The last dividend payout was on May 29, 2012 and was $0.87
There are no upcoming dividends for Deutsche Post (DPSGY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.87 on May 29, 2012
Deutsche Post has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Deutsche Post (DPSGY) was $0.87 and was paid out next on May 29, 2012.
Browse dividends on all stocks.