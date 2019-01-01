ñol

Deutsche Post
(OTCPK:DPSGY)
40.94
0.16[0.39%]
At close: May 27
39.35
-1.5900[-3.88%]
After Hours: 9:06AM EDT
Day High/Low40.58 - 40.99
52 Week High/Low38.03 - 72.04
Open / Close40.73 / 40.94
Float / Outstanding- / 1.2B
Vol / Avg.87.8K / 168.7K
Mkt Cap50.2B
P/E9.93
50d Avg. Price43.99
Div / Yield1.9/4.63%
Payout Ratio35
EPS0.88
Total Float-

Deutsche Post (OTC:DPSGY), Dividends

Deutsche Post issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Deutsche Post generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

May 9, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Deutsche Post Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Deutsche Post (DPSGY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Deutsche Post. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.87 on May 29, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own Deutsche Post (DPSGY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Deutsche Post (DPSGY). The last dividend payout was on May 29, 2012 and was $0.87

Q
How much per share is the next Deutsche Post (DPSGY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Deutsche Post (DPSGY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.87 on May 29, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Deutsche Post (OTCPK:DPSGY)?
A

Deutsche Post has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Deutsche Post (DPSGY) was $0.87 and was paid out next on May 29, 2012.

