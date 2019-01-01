Deutsche Post (OTC:DPSGY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Deutsche Post (OTCPK: DPSGY) was reported by UBS on August 17, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting DPSGY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Deutsche Post (OTCPK: DPSGY) was provided by UBS, and Deutsche Post downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Deutsche Post, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Deutsche Post was filed on August 17, 2012 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 17, 2013.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Deutsche Post (DPSGY) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Deutsche Post (DPSGY) is trading at is $39.37, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.