QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.43 - 0.57
Mkt Cap
51.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
90.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Daphne Intl Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Daphne Intl Hldgs (DPNEY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Daphne Intl Hldgs (OTCPK: DPNEY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Daphne Intl Hldgs's (DPNEY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Daphne Intl Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Daphne Intl Hldgs (DPNEY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Daphne Intl Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Daphne Intl Hldgs (DPNEY)?

A

The stock price for Daphne Intl Hldgs (OTCPK: DPNEY) is $0.5693 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 20:16:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Daphne Intl Hldgs (DPNEY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 12, 2012 to stockholders of record on September 4, 2012.

Q

When is Daphne Intl Hldgs (OTCPK:DPNEY) reporting earnings?

A

Daphne Intl Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Daphne Intl Hldgs (DPNEY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Daphne Intl Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Daphne Intl Hldgs (DPNEY) operate in?

A

Daphne Intl Hldgs is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.