Dundee Precious Metals
(OTCPK:DPMLF)
6.1433
0.0133[0.22%]
At close: May 27
6.45
0.3067[4.99%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
Day High/Low6.13 - 6.14
52 Week High/Low5.38 - 7.85
Open / Close6.14 / 6.14
Float / Outstanding- / 190.8M
Vol / Avg.1.7K / 27.8K
Mkt Cap1.2B
P/E5.85
50d Avg. Price6.02
Div / Yield0.16/2.60%
Payout Ratio12.38
EPS0.14
Total Float-

Dundee Precious Metals (OTC:DPMLF), Key Statistics

Dundee Precious Metals (OTC: DPMLF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
848.8M
Trailing P/E
5.85
Forward P/E
7.33
PE Ratio (TTM)
5.51
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.78
Price / Book (mrq)
1.14
Price / EBITDA
3.59
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
2.59
Earnings Yield
17.09%
Price change 1 M
1.06
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
1.2
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
5.37
Tangible Book value per share
5.28
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
171.9M
Total Assets
1.2B
Total Liabilities
171.9M
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.35
Gross Margin
36.75%
Net Margin
17.44%
EBIT Margin
22.92%
EBITDA Margin
38.69%
Operating Margin
31.28%