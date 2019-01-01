QQQ
Range
0.57 - 0.6
Vol / Avg.
3.8K/6.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.49 - 0.8
Mkt Cap
7.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.59
P/E
4.91
EPS
0.03
Shares
12.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Deep Down Inc provides specialized services to the offshore energy industry to support deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration, development and production of oil and gas, and other maritime operations. It also produces custom-engineered products that assist it in fulfilling service objectives for specific projects on a contractual basis. The company designs and manufactures a broad line of surface deepwater, ultra-deepwater, and offshore equipment solutions which are used by major integrated, largely independent, and foreign national oil and gas companies in offshore areas throughout the world.

Deep Down Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Deep Down (DPDW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Deep Down (OTCQB: DPDW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Deep Down's (DPDW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Deep Down.

Q

What is the target price for Deep Down (DPDW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Deep Down

Q

Current Stock Price for Deep Down (DPDW)?

A

The stock price for Deep Down (OTCQB: DPDW) is $0.6 last updated Today at 6:24:22 PM.

Q

Does Deep Down (DPDW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Deep Down.

Q

When is Deep Down (OTCQB:DPDW) reporting earnings?

A

Deep Down does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Deep Down (DPDW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Deep Down.

Q

What sector and industry does Deep Down (DPDW) operate in?

A

Deep Down is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.