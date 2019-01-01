Deep Down Inc provides specialized services to the offshore energy industry to support deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration, development and production of oil and gas, and other maritime operations. It also produces custom-engineered products that assist it in fulfilling service objectives for specific projects on a contractual basis. The company designs and manufactures a broad line of surface deepwater, ultra-deepwater, and offshore equipment solutions which are used by major integrated, largely independent, and foreign national oil and gas companies in offshore areas throughout the world.