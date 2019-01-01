QQQ
Sphinx Resources Ltd is engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. Its strategy is to generate or acquire quality projects with social acceptability, low-cost exploration by ensuring year-round ground access, and a focus on precious metals and high-grade zinc. Some of the projects of the company comprise Cheechoo-Eleonore Trend, Calumet-Sud, GPD, Chemin Troilus and many more.

Sphinx Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Sphinx Resources (DONFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sphinx Resources (OTCPK: DONFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sphinx Resources's (DONFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sphinx Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Sphinx Resources (DONFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sphinx Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Sphinx Resources (DONFF)?

A

The stock price for Sphinx Resources (OTCPK: DONFF) is $0.01015 last updated Mon Oct 18 2021 17:35:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sphinx Resources (DONFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sphinx Resources.

Q

When is Sphinx Resources (OTCPK:DONFF) reporting earnings?

A

Sphinx Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sphinx Resources (DONFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sphinx Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Sphinx Resources (DONFF) operate in?

A

Sphinx Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.