Doma Holdings
(NYSE:DOMA)
1.855
0.105[6.00%]
At close: May 27
1.78
-0.0750[-4.04%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low1.75 - 1.94
52 Week High/Low1.28 - 9.29
Open / Close1.75 / 1.88
Float / Outstanding137.7M / 324.7M
Vol / Avg.1.3M / 1.5M
Mkt Cap602.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.93
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.15
Total Float137.7M

Doma Holdings (NYSE:DOMA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$2.00

Lowest Price Target1

$2.00

Consensus Price Target1

$2.60

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
20200

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Compass Point
  • Oppenheimer
  • JMP Securities
  • DA Davidson
  • BTIG

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Doma Holdings

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Doma Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Doma Holdings (DOMA)?
A

The latest price target for Doma Holdings (NYSE: DOMA) was reported by Compass Point on May 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.00 expecting DOMA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.82% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Doma Holdings (DOMA)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Doma Holdings (NYSE: DOMA) was provided by Compass Point, and Doma Holdings initiated their neutral rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Doma Holdings (DOMA)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Doma Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Doma Holdings was filed on May 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 25, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Doma Holdings (DOMA) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Doma Holdings (DOMA) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $2.00. The current price Doma Holdings (DOMA) is trading at is $1.86, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

