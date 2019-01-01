Doma Holdings (NYSE:DOMA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Doma Holdings
Doma Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Doma Holdings (NYSE: DOMA) was reported by Compass Point on May 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.00 expecting DOMA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.82% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Doma Holdings (NYSE: DOMA) was provided by Compass Point, and Doma Holdings initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Doma Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Doma Holdings was filed on May 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Doma Holdings (DOMA) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $2.00. The current price Doma Holdings (DOMA) is trading at is $1.86, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
