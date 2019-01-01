DO & Co AG is a gourmet entertainment company with its primary business in Austria. The company operates restaurants, bars, and hotels and provides international catering and airline catering services. The company is active in three main divisions: airline catering, international events catering, and restaurants, lounges and hotel. The airline division is the primary source of revenue. This segment consists of providing fresh meals for passengers across multiple airlines, such as Austrian Airlines, Turkish Airlines, African Airways, and Oman Air. The international event catering division consists of managing the menu and providing food for sporting events worldwide.