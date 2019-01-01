Dongxing International Inc, through its subsidiary, is engaged in the distribution, installation, and service of lighting systems, for commercial enterprises. The company provides outdoor lighting, landscape lighting, indoor lighting, and factory lighting. It provides its services to both commercial enterprises, such as factories and office buildings, and government agencies, including hospitals, schools, and roadways. It is also engaged in mengqiao cross-border e-commerce platform based on the belt and road ('mengqiao'), import and export trade, and energy-saving technology counselling services.