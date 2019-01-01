QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.47 - 0.73
Mkt Cap
15.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
31.8M
Outstanding
Deinove SA is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of technologies and molecules for the health, nutrition and cosmetics industries. It is developing in two areas of activity, New-generation anti-infective ANTIBIOTICS which involves the search for novel anti-infective molecules and the development of new generations of drugs capable of responding to the challenges of antibiotic resistance; and BIOACTIVES, natural active ingredients discovers, develops and produces bioactives, active ingredients of natural origin from its bacterial biodiversity bank, to invent the new generation of sustainable cosmetics and intends to quickly bring its know-how and its products to other fields, such as nutrition and health.

Deinove Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Deinove (DNVVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Deinove (OTCEM: DNVVF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Deinove's (DNVVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Deinove.

Q

What is the target price for Deinove (DNVVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Deinove

Q

Current Stock Price for Deinove (DNVVF)?

A

The stock price for Deinove (OTCEM: DNVVF) is $0.5 last updated Tue Dec 14 2021 15:18:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Deinove (DNVVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Deinove.

Q

When is Deinove (OTCEM:DNVVF) reporting earnings?

A

Deinove does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Deinove (DNVVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Deinove.

Q

What sector and industry does Deinove (DNVVF) operate in?

A

Deinove is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.