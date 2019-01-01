Deinove SA is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of technologies and molecules for the health, nutrition and cosmetics industries. It is developing in two areas of activity, New-generation anti-infective ANTIBIOTICS which involves the search for novel anti-infective molecules and the development of new generations of drugs capable of responding to the challenges of antibiotic resistance; and BIOACTIVES, natural active ingredients discovers, develops and produces bioactives, active ingredients of natural origin from its bacterial biodiversity bank, to invent the new generation of sustainable cosmetics and intends to quickly bring its know-how and its products to other fields, such as nutrition and health.