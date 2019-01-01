ñol

Orsted
(OTCPK:DNNGY)
38.17
0.42[1.11%]
At close: May 27
36.92
-1.25[-3.27%]
After Hours: 8:21AM EDT
Day High/Low37.51 - 38.96
52 Week High/Low31.75 - 55.47
Open / Close38.17 / 38.17
Float / Outstanding- / 1.3B
Vol / Avg.29.7K / 74.5K
Mkt Cap48.1B
P/E22.98
50d Avg. Price37.8
Div / Yield0.61/1.59%
Payout Ratio-
EPS4.4
Total Float-

Orsted (OTC:DNNGY), Key Statistics

Orsted (OTC: DNNGY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
52.4B
Trailing P/E
22.98
Forward P/E
21.65
PE Ratio (TTM)
47.74
PEG Ratio (TTM)
5.06
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.92
Price / Book (mrq)
4.55
Price / EBITDA
12.26
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
13.28
Earnings Yield
4.35%
Price change 1 M
1.03
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
8.4
Tangible Book value per share
8.19
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
208.4B
Total Assets
285.1B
Total Liabilities
207.8B
Profitability
Net income Growth
2.59
Gross Margin
23.48%
Net Margin
17.32%
EBIT Margin
21.55%
EBITDA Margin
28.18%
Operating Margin
16.78%