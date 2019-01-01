ñol

%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Denison Mines
(AMEX:DNN)
1.245
0.055[4.62%]
At close: May 27
1.23
-0.0150[-1.20%]
After Hours: 7:50PM EDT
Day High/Low1.2 - 1.25
52 Week High/Low0.92 - 2.14
Open / Close1.22 / 1.24
Float / Outstanding- / 817.8M
Vol / Avg.5.3M / 11.6M
Mkt Cap1B
P/E19.87
50d Avg. Price1.43
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.05
Total Float-

Denison Mines (AMEX:DNN), Key Statistics

Denison Mines (AMEX: DNN) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
950.5M
Trailing P/E
19.87
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
158.69
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
60.37
Price / Book (mrq)
2.89
Price / EBITDA
16.56
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
15.39
Earnings Yield
5.03%
Price change 1 M
0.95
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.02
Beta
1.25
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
0.43
Tangible Book value per share
0.43
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
113.5M
Total Assets
562.7M
Total Liabilities
113.5M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
42.98%
Net Margin
1033.28%
EBIT Margin
1031.37%
EBITDA Margin
1071.95%
Operating Margin
-235.76%