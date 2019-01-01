ñol

Dongfang Electric Corp
(OTCPK:DNGFF)
0.97
00
At close: May 9
1.5138
0.5438[56.06%]
After Hours: 6:35AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.69 - 1.74
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 3.1B
Vol / Avg.- / 0.4K
Mkt Cap3B
P/E7.89
50d Avg. Price1.03
Div / Yield0.03/2.86%
Payout Ratio21.82
EPS0.3
Total Float-

Dongfang Electric Corp (OTC:DNGFF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Dongfang Electric Corp reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$14.1B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Dongfang Electric Corp using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Dongfang Electric Corp Questions & Answers

Q
When is Dongfang Electric Corp (OTCPK:DNGFF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Dongfang Electric Corp

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Dongfang Electric Corp (OTCPK:DNGFF)?
A

There are no earnings for Dongfang Electric Corp

Q
What were Dongfang Electric Corp’s (OTCPK:DNGFF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Dongfang Electric Corp

