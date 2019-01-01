ñol

Dundee Sustainable
(OTCPK:DNDDF)
0.2023
00
At close: Mar 18
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.18 - 0.29
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 66.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 10K
Mkt Cap13.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.2
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

Dundee Sustainable (OTC:DNDDF), Key Statistics

Dundee Sustainable (OTC: DNDDF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
24.4M
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.49
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
-15.42%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.02
Beta
2.18
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
-0.14
Tangible Book value per share
-0.18
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
18M
Total Assets
5.7M
Total Liabilities
18M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
27.95%
Net Margin
-71.9%
EBIT Margin
-29.42%
EBITDA Margin
-15.24%
Operating Margin
-31.88%