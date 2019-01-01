Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Codex DNA
Codex DNA Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Codex DNA (NASDAQ: DNAY) was reported by Keybanc on March 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.00 expecting DNAY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 92.77% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Codex DNA (NASDAQ: DNAY) was provided by Keybanc, and Codex DNA maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Codex DNA, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Codex DNA was filed on March 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Codex DNA (DNAY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $30.00 to $8.00. The current price Codex DNA (DNAY) is trading at is $4.15, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
