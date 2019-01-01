ñol

DESERT METALS LTD by DESERT METALS LTD
(OTCGM:DMTLF)
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range- - -Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / -
Vol / Avg.30K / 30KMkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-

DESERT METALS LTD by DESERT METALS LTD Stock (OTC:DMTLF), Dividends

DESERT METALS LTD by DESERT METALS LTD issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash DESERT METALS LTD by DESERT METALS LTD generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

DESERT METALS LTD by DESERT METALS LTD Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next DESERT METALS LTD by DESERT METALS LTD (DMTLF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for DESERT METALS LTD by DESERT METALS LTD.

Q
What date did I need to own DESERT METALS LTD by DESERT METALS LTD (DMTLF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for DESERT METALS LTD by DESERT METALS LTD.

Q
How much per share is the next DESERT METALS LTD by DESERT METALS LTD (DMTLF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for DESERT METALS LTD by DESERT METALS LTD.

Q
What is the dividend yield for DESERT METALS LTD by DESERT METALS LTD (OTCGM:DMTLF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for DESERT METALS LTD by DESERT METALS LTD.

