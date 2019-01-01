ñol

Daily Mail and Gen Trust
(OTC:DMTGF)
15.40
00
At close: Jul 16
9.2922
-6.1078[-39.66%]
After Hours: 8:19AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low15.4 - 15.4
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 210.8M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap3.2B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Daily Mail and Gen Trust (OTC:DMTGF), Dividends

Daily Mail and Gen Trust issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Daily Mail and Gen Trust generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Daily Mail and Gen Trust Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Daily Mail and Gen Trust (DMTGF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Daily Mail and Gen Trust.

Q
What date did I need to own Daily Mail and Gen Trust (DMTGF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Daily Mail and Gen Trust.

Q
How much per share is the next Daily Mail and Gen Trust (DMTGF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Daily Mail and Gen Trust.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Daily Mail and Gen Trust (OTC:DMTGF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Daily Mail and Gen Trust.

