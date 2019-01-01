QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.7 - 15.4
Mkt Cap
3.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
210.8M
Outstanding
Daily Mail and General Trust PLC Class A is a British international media company that publishes various newspapers and magazines and provides event organization, as well as data and information services. Its flagship segment is British tabloid newspaper The Daily Mail, the largest newspaper brand in the United Kingdom. The company also operates other newspaper around Europe, as well as various websites. While the majority of revenue is derived from its publishing business, it also provides risk-management modeling and business research and data services to clients around the world.

Daily Mail and Gen Trust Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Daily Mail and Gen Trust (DMTGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Daily Mail and Gen Trust (OTC: DMTGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Daily Mail and Gen Trust's (DMTGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Daily Mail and Gen Trust.

Q

What is the target price for Daily Mail and Gen Trust (DMTGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Daily Mail and Gen Trust

Q

Current Stock Price for Daily Mail and Gen Trust (DMTGF)?

A

The stock price for Daily Mail and Gen Trust (OTC: DMTGF) is $15.4 last updated Fri Jul 16 2021 13:35:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Daily Mail and Gen Trust (DMTGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Daily Mail and Gen Trust.

Q

When is Daily Mail and Gen Trust (OTC:DMTGF) reporting earnings?

A

Daily Mail and Gen Trust does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Daily Mail and Gen Trust (DMTGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Daily Mail and Gen Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Daily Mail and Gen Trust (DMTGF) operate in?

A

Daily Mail and Gen Trust is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.