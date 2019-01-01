Daily Mail and General Trust PLC Class A is a British international media company that publishes various newspapers and magazines and provides event organization, as well as data and information services. Its flagship segment is British tabloid newspaper The Daily Mail, the largest newspaper brand in the United Kingdom. The company also operates other newspaper around Europe, as well as various websites. While the majority of revenue is derived from its publishing business, it also provides risk-management modeling and business research and data services to clients around the world.