Dayton & Michigan
(OTCEM:DMRRP)
60.00
00
At close: Nov 9

Dayton & Michigan (OTC:DMRRP), Dividends

Dayton & Michigan issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Dayton & Michigan generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.33%

Annual Dividend

$4.0

Last Dividend

Oct 4, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Dayton & Michigan Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Dayton & Michigan (DMRRP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dayton & Michigan.

Q
What date did I need to own Dayton & Michigan (DMRRP) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dayton & Michigan (DMRRP). The last dividend payout was on October 5, 2018 and was $1.00

Q
How much per share is the next Dayton & Michigan (DMRRP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dayton & Michigan (DMRRP). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.00 on October 5, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Dayton & Michigan (OTCEM:DMRRP)?
A

The most current yield for Dayton & Michigan (DMRRP) is 0.00% and is payable next on July 1, 2001

