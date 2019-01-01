ñol

Del Monte Pacific
(OTCGM:DMPLF)
0.30
00
At close: Sep 15
0.2819
-0.0181[-6.03%]
After Hours: 12:01AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.27 - 0.3
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.9B
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap583.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.01
Total Float-

Del Monte Pacific (OTC:DMPLF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Del Monte Pacific reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$659.4M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Del Monte Pacific using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Del Monte Pacific Questions & Answers

Q
When is Del Monte Pacific (OTCGM:DMPLF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Del Monte Pacific

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Del Monte Pacific (OTCGM:DMPLF)?
A

There are no earnings for Del Monte Pacific

Q
What were Del Monte Pacific’s (OTCGM:DMPLF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Del Monte Pacific

