Del Monte Pacific Ltd is engaged in growing, processing, developing, manufacturing, marketing, distributing and selling packaged fruits and vegetables, and other food products. The company operates through four divisions Packaged fruit and vegetable which includes sale of processed fruit and vegetable products under the Del Monte and S&W brands; Beverage segment includes sale of pineapple juice in can, juice drinks in various flavors in can, tetra, and PET packaging, and pineapple juice concentrate; Culinary segment includes sale of packaged tomato-based products such as ketchup, tomato sauce, pasta sauce, recipe sauce, pizza sauce, pasta and other; and Fresh fruit and others includes sale of S&W branded fresh pineapples in Asia Pacific. Most of the revenue comes from the Americas.