Dermapharm Holding
(OTCPK:DMPHF)
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range- - 50.23Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / 53.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.2KMkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price25.12
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS0.27

Dermapharm Holding Stock (OTC:DMPHF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Dermapharm Holding

No Data

Dermapharm Holding Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Dermapharm Holding (DMPHF)?
A

There is no price target for Dermapharm Holding

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Dermapharm Holding (DMPHF)?
A

There is no analyst for Dermapharm Holding

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Dermapharm Holding (DMPHF)?
A

There is no next analyst rating for Dermapharm Holding

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Dermapharm Holding (DMPHF) correct?
A

There is no next analyst rating for Dermapharm Holding

