QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
36.75 - 36.75
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/1.8K
Div / Yield
0.6/1.64%
52 Wk
23.5 - 36.89
Mkt Cap
115.2M
Payout Ratio
34.2
Open
36.75
P/E
20.98
EPS
0.56
Shares
3.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 10:00AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Denmark Bancshares Inc is a diversified one-bank holding company. The company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including loans, deposits, mortgage banking, and investment services. In addition, the company also extends farm credit through its subsidiary Denmark Agricultural Credit Corporation. The company makes agribusiness, commercial and residential loans to customers throughout the state, but primarily in eastern Wisconsin.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Denmark Bancshares Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Denmark Bancshares (DMKBA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Denmark Bancshares (OTCQX: DMKBA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Denmark Bancshares's (DMKBA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Denmark Bancshares.

Q

What is the target price for Denmark Bancshares (DMKBA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Denmark Bancshares

Q

Current Stock Price for Denmark Bancshares (DMKBA)?

A

The stock price for Denmark Bancshares (OTCQX: DMKBA) is $36.75 last updated Today at 4:47:51 PM.

Q

Does Denmark Bancshares (DMKBA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Denmark Bancshares.

Q

When is Denmark Bancshares (OTCQX:DMKBA) reporting earnings?

A

Denmark Bancshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Denmark Bancshares (DMKBA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Denmark Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Denmark Bancshares (DMKBA) operate in?

A

Denmark Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.