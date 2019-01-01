DMCI Holdings is an engineering conglomerate in the Philippines, primarily operating in construction, real estate development, power generation, mining, water distribution, and manufacturing. The activities of the company include construction-related businesses such as production and trading of concrete products, exploration, mining, and development of coal resources, mining and selling nickel ore, residential development, power generation through coal-fired power plants and satellite power plants, and water services. It organizes its business into seven operating segments: constructions and others; coal mining; nickel mining; real estate; on-grid power; off-grid power; and water.