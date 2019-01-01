ñol

Detwiler Fenton Group
(OTCEM:DMCD)
0.0221
00
At close: May 5

Detwiler Fenton Group (OTC:DMCD), Dividends

Detwiler Fenton Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Detwiler Fenton Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jan 11, 1994
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Detwiler Fenton Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Detwiler Fenton Group (DMCD) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Detwiler Fenton Group.

Q
What date did I need to own Detwiler Fenton Group (DMCD) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Detwiler Fenton Group.

Q
How much per share is the next Detwiler Fenton Group (DMCD) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Detwiler Fenton Group (DMCD) will be on January 11, 1994 and will be $0.07

Q
What is the dividend yield for Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCEM:DMCD)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Detwiler Fenton Group.

