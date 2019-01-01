|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Dalata Hotel Group (OTCGM: DLTTF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Dalata Hotel Group.
There is no analysis for Dalata Hotel Group
The stock price for Dalata Hotel Group (OTCGM: DLTTF) is $4.1594 last updated Fri Feb 05 2021 15:34:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 12, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 13, 2018.
Dalata Hotel Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Dalata Hotel Group.
Dalata Hotel Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.