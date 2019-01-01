Dalata Hotel Group PLC is a hotel operator in the lodging industry. The company is divided into three business segments based on geographical regions: Dublin, regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. Dalata wholly owns numerous hotels, leases a variety of hotels, and has several partner hotels under management agreements. The key components of the company's revenue include room rent, food and beverages sale, and other services such as meeting room hires and leisure centers. Dalata operates hotels under the Maldron Hotel and Clayton Hotel brands while also providing hotel management services. A vast majority of the company's revenue is earned in Ireland.