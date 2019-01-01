QQQ
Dalata Hotel Group PLC is a hotel operator in the lodging industry. The company is divided into three business segments based on geographical regions: Dublin, regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. Dalata wholly owns numerous hotels, leases a variety of hotels, and has several partner hotels under management agreements. The key components of the company's revenue include room rent, food and beverages sale, and other services such as meeting room hires and leisure centers. Dalata operates hotels under the Maldron Hotel and Clayton Hotel brands while also providing hotel management services. A vast majority of the company's revenue is earned in Ireland.

Dalata Hotel Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dalata Hotel Group (DLTTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dalata Hotel Group (OTCGM: DLTTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dalata Hotel Group's (DLTTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dalata Hotel Group.

Q

What is the target price for Dalata Hotel Group (DLTTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dalata Hotel Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Dalata Hotel Group (DLTTF)?

A

The stock price for Dalata Hotel Group (OTCGM: DLTTF) is $4.1594 last updated Fri Feb 05 2021 15:34:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dalata Hotel Group (DLTTF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 12, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 13, 2018.

Q

When is Dalata Hotel Group (OTCGM:DLTTF) reporting earnings?

A

Dalata Hotel Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dalata Hotel Group (DLTTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dalata Hotel Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Dalata Hotel Group (DLTTF) operate in?

A

Dalata Hotel Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.