There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Delta Oil & Gas Inc is a part of the energy sector. It is an independent natural gas and oil company engaged in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the United States and Canada. The Company seeks to acquire and develop properties with undeveloped reserves that are economically attractive to it. Its properties include Texas Prospect, Premont Northwest Field, and King City.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Delta Oil & Gas Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Delta Oil & Gas (DLTA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Delta Oil & Gas (OTCEM: DLTA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Delta Oil & Gas's (DLTA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Delta Oil & Gas.

Q

What is the target price for Delta Oil & Gas (DLTA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Delta Oil & Gas

Q

Current Stock Price for Delta Oil & Gas (DLTA)?

A

The stock price for Delta Oil & Gas (OTCEM: DLTA) is $0.000001 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 14:39:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Delta Oil & Gas (DLTA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Delta Oil & Gas.

Q

When is Delta Oil & Gas (OTCEM:DLTA) reporting earnings?

A

Delta Oil & Gas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Delta Oil & Gas (DLTA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Delta Oil & Gas.

Q

What sector and industry does Delta Oil & Gas (DLTA) operate in?

A

Delta Oil & Gas is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.