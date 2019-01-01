ñol

Carlyle Commodities
(OTCPK:DLRYF)
0.025
-0.004[-13.79%]
At close: May 27
0.0192
-0.0058[-23.20%]
After Hours: 8:03AM EDT
Day High/Low0.02 - 0.03
52 Week High/Low0.02 - 0.12
Open / Close0.02 / 0.03
Float / Outstanding- / 66.9M
Vol / Avg.1K / 25.5K
Mkt Cap1.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.02
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Carlyle Commodities (OTC:DLRYF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Carlyle Commodities reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Nov 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Carlyle Commodities using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Carlyle Commodities Questions & Answers

Q
When is Carlyle Commodities (OTCPK:DLRYF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Carlyle Commodities

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Carlyle Commodities (OTCPK:DLRYF)?
A

There are no earnings for Carlyle Commodities

Q
What were Carlyle Commodities’s (OTCPK:DLRYF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Carlyle Commodities

