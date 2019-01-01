QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/230.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.04
Mkt Cap
1.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
0.01
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Delta Drone SA is engaged in the designing, production and sale of civilian drones.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Delta Drone Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Delta Drone (DLRWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Delta Drone (OTCEM: DLRWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Delta Drone's (DLRWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Delta Drone.

Q

What is the target price for Delta Drone (DLRWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Delta Drone

Q

Current Stock Price for Delta Drone (DLRWF)?

A

The stock price for Delta Drone (OTCEM: DLRWF) is $0.001 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 14:32:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Delta Drone (DLRWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Delta Drone.

Q

When is Delta Drone (OTCEM:DLRWF) reporting earnings?

A

Delta Drone does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Delta Drone (DLRWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Delta Drone.

Q

What sector and industry does Delta Drone (DLRWF) operate in?

A

Delta Drone is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.