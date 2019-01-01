Dali Foods is one of the leading snack food and beverage companies in China with a diversified multibrand product portfolio focusing on high-growth product categories. The company offers six core product categories including bread, cakes and pastries (Daliyuan and Meibeichen); potato chips (Copico); biscuits (Haochidian); energy drinks (Hi-Tiger); soy milk (Doubendou); and herbal tea (Heqizheng). It markets its products through distributors as well as retail, e-commerce, specialty, and catering channels. The company was founded in 1989 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in November 2015.