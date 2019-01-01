QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Dali Foods is one of the leading snack food and beverage companies in China with a diversified multibrand product portfolio focusing on high-growth product categories. The company offers six core product categories including bread, cakes and pastries (Daliyuan and Meibeichen); potato chips (Copico); biscuits (Haochidian); energy drinks (Hi-Tiger); soy milk (Doubendou); and herbal tea (Heqizheng). It markets its products through distributors as well as retail, e-commerce, specialty, and catering channels. The company was founded in 1989 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in November 2015.

Dali Foods Group Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dali Foods Group Co (DLLFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dali Foods Group Co (OTCGM: DLLFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Dali Foods Group Co's (DLLFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dali Foods Group Co.

Q

What is the target price for Dali Foods Group Co (DLLFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dali Foods Group Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Dali Foods Group Co (DLLFF)?

A

The stock price for Dali Foods Group Co (OTCGM: DLLFF) is $0.51 last updated Tue Dec 21 2021 18:22:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dali Foods Group Co (DLLFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dali Foods Group Co.

Q

When is Dali Foods Group Co (OTCGM:DLLFF) reporting earnings?

A

Dali Foods Group Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dali Foods Group Co (DLLFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dali Foods Group Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Dali Foods Group Co (DLLFF) operate in?

A

Dali Foods Group Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.