Delek Group Ltd is an integrated energy company that engages in oil and gas exploration and production, primarily in Israel. The company also markets fuel products in Israel. The Delek Group's operating structure includes investee companies and partnerships. The company maintains several other operations, including insurance and financial operations. The Delek Group's Energy primary source of revenue stems from its development, production and sale of natural gas and oil, followed by its sales of fuels, the operation of gas stations, and the provision of fuel storage services in Israel.