Range
112.25 - 112.25
Vol / Avg.
0K/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
44.5 - 110.57
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
112.25
P/E
2.9
EPS
12.9
Shares
18.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Delek Group Ltd is an integrated energy company that engages in oil and gas exploration and production, primarily in Israel. The company also markets fuel products in Israel. The Delek Group's operating structure includes investee companies and partnerships. The company maintains several other operations, including insurance and financial operations. The Delek Group's Energy primary source of revenue stems from its development, production and sale of natural gas and oil, followed by its sales of fuels, the operation of gas stations, and the provision of fuel storage services in Israel.

Analyst Ratings

Delek Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Delek Group (DLKGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Delek Group (OTCPK: DLKGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Delek Group's (DLKGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Delek Group.

Q

What is the target price for Delek Group (DLKGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Delek Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Delek Group (DLKGF)?

A

The stock price for Delek Group (OTCPK: DLKGF) is $112.25 last updated Today at 2:38:58 PM.

Q

Does Delek Group (DLKGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Delek Group.

Q

When is Delek Group (OTCPK:DLKGF) reporting earnings?

A

Delek Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Delek Group (DLKGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Delek Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Delek Group (DLKGF) operate in?

A

Delek Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.