Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.4B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
DL Holdings Group Ltd is an investment holding company. It operates in three segments that include Sales of apparel products, Financial services of the licensed business, and Money lending services. Its geographical segments include Europe, America, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific, out of which the majority of the revenue is generated from the European market.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

DL Holdings Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DL Holdings Group (DLHGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DL Holdings Group (OTCPK: DLHGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DL Holdings Group's (DLHGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DL Holdings Group.

Q

What is the target price for DL Holdings Group (DLHGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DL Holdings Group

Q

Current Stock Price for DL Holdings Group (DLHGF)?

A

The stock price for DL Holdings Group (OTCPK: DLHGF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does DL Holdings Group (DLHGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DL Holdings Group.

Q

When is DL Holdings Group (OTCPK:DLHGF) reporting earnings?

A

DL Holdings Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DL Holdings Group (DLHGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DL Holdings Group.

Q

What sector and industry does DL Holdings Group (DLHGF) operate in?

A

DL Holdings Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.