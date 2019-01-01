Datalogic SPA is an Italy-based company that provides services to the data capture and process automation markets. The company is organized into three business units: Datalogic, Solution Net Systems, and Informatics. The Datalogic business designs and manufactures products such as bar code scanners and mobile computers. The Datalogic unit generates the majority of its sales. The Solution Net Systems business provides products and solutions that allow for automated distribution to its clients in the postal and retail industries. The Informatics segment manufactures and sells items and solutions for managing inventories and mobile assets for small to medium sized companies. The firm has operations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, with most of its revenue coming from Europe.