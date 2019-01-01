|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Datalex (OTCPK: DLEXY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Datalex.
There is no analysis for Datalex
The stock price for Datalex (OTCPK: DLEXY) is $1.68 last updated Tue Dec 21 2021 15:43:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Datalex.
Datalex does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Datalex.
Datalex is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.