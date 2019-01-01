QQQ
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Software
Datalex PLC is in the business of development and sale of direct distribution software products and solutions to the travel industry. Its products and services include offer and pricing management, order management, omni channel, NDC and technology and architecture. The firm's customers are primarily airlines such as Aer Lingus, Air China, Air Transat, Brussels Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Swiss International Air Lines. It functions through the E-business and TPF Consulting segments and derives a majority of its revenues from the e-business segment.

Datalex Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Datalex (DLEXY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Datalex (OTCPK: DLEXY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Datalex's (DLEXY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Datalex.

Q

What is the target price for Datalex (DLEXY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Datalex

Q

Current Stock Price for Datalex (DLEXY)?

A

The stock price for Datalex (OTCPK: DLEXY) is $1.68 last updated Tue Dec 21 2021 15:43:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Datalex (DLEXY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Datalex.

Q

When is Datalex (OTCPK:DLEXY) reporting earnings?

A

Datalex does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Datalex (DLEXY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Datalex.

Q

What sector and industry does Datalex (DLEXY) operate in?

A

Datalex is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.