Datalex PLC is in the business of development and sale of direct distribution software products and solutions to the travel industry. Its products and services include offer and pricing management, order management, omni channel, NDC and technology and architecture. The firm's customers are primarily airlines such as Aer Lingus, Air China, Air Transat, Brussels Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Swiss International Air Lines. It functions through the E-business and TPF Consulting segments and derives a majority of its revenues from the e-business segment.