Founded in 1971, Delta Electronics, or Delta, is the largest industrial power system supplier globally with 30% market share in 2020. It positions itself as a solutions provider in telecom power, renewable energy, surveillance systems, new energy vehicles power systems, smart building, industrial automation, and data centers. Delta also trades under Innergie, Loytec, Delta Controls and Amerlux. The company's headquarters are in Taipei, Taiwan, and employs over 9,000 people in 30 countries. A group of Delta's subsidiaries consolidated under Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited, or DET, is listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. DET is 63.8% owned by Delta since April 2019. The company owns 49.87% of surveillance system provider Vivotek (3454 TW).