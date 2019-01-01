Delta Electronics (Thailand) manufactures and distributes power supplies, electronic equipment, and components. Its product portfolio is organized in three main lines: power electronics, which includes energy supply for computers and other tools, electric vehicle power supply, and heat control; infrastructure, which includes telecom power supplies, backpack power supplies, and renewable energy sources; and automation, which includes industrial robotic machines, automated lighting, and programmed security systems. The majority of its revenue comes from customers in the United States and China.