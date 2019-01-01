QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.05/0.41%
52 Wk
12.8 - 17.25
Mkt Cap
16B
Payout Ratio
61.45
Open
-
P/E
76.97
EPS
0.96
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
Delta Electronics (Thailand) manufactures and distributes power supplies, electronic equipment, and components. Its product portfolio is organized in three main lines: power electronics, which includes energy supply for computers and other tools, electric vehicle power supply, and heat control; infrastructure, which includes telecom power supplies, backpack power supplies, and renewable energy sources; and automation, which includes industrial robotic machines, automated lighting, and programmed security systems. The majority of its revenue comes from customers in the United States and China.

Analyst Ratings

Delta Elect (Thailand) Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Delta Elect (Thailand) (DLEGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Delta Elect (Thailand) (OTCGM: DLEGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Delta Elect (Thailand)'s (DLEGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Delta Elect (Thailand).

Q

What is the target price for Delta Elect (Thailand) (DLEGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Delta Elect (Thailand)

Q

Current Stock Price for Delta Elect (Thailand) (DLEGF)?

A

The stock price for Delta Elect (Thailand) (OTCGM: DLEGF) is $12.8 last updated Mon Dec 06 2021 20:04:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Delta Elect (Thailand) (DLEGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Delta Elect (Thailand).

Q

When is Delta Elect (Thailand) (OTCGM:DLEGF) reporting earnings?

A

Delta Elect (Thailand) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Delta Elect (Thailand) (DLEGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Delta Elect (Thailand).

Q

What sector and industry does Delta Elect (Thailand) (DLEGF) operate in?

A

Delta Elect (Thailand) is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.