Dolby Laboratories
(NYSE:DLB)
78.49
2.32[3.05%]
At close: May 27
78.32
-0.1700[-0.22%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low76.75 - 78.76
52 Week High/Low69.18 - 104.25
Open / Close76.75 / 78.32
Float / Outstanding64.1M / 100.9M
Vol / Avg.410.4K / 533.7K
Mkt Cap7.9B
P/E37.65
50d Avg. Price76.42
Div / Yield1/1.28%
Payout Ratio45.19
EPS0.36
Total Float64.1M

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB), Dividends

Dolby Laboratories issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Dolby Laboratories generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.27%

Annual Dividend

$1.0

Last Dividend

May 17
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Dolby Laboratories Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Dolby Laboratories (DLB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dolby Laboratories. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on May 25, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Dolby Laboratories (DLB) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dolby Laboratories (DLB). The last dividend payout was on May 25, 2022 and was $0.25

Q
How much per share is the next Dolby Laboratories (DLB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dolby Laboratories (DLB). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on May 25, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)?
A

Dolby Laboratories has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Dolby Laboratories (DLB) was $0.25 and was paid out next on May 25, 2022.

