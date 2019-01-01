ñol

Deutsche Lufthansa
(OTCQX:DLAKY)
7.355
0.04[0.55%]
At close: May 27
7.12
-0.2350[-3.20%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low7.29 - 7.38
52 Week High/Low6.01 - 13.86
Open / Close7.31 / 7.36
Float / Outstanding- / 1.2B
Vol / Avg.96.5K / 102.4K
Mkt Cap8.8B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price7.6
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.26
Total Float-

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTC:DLAKY), Dividends

Deutsche Lufthansa issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Deutsche Lufthansa generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

May 8, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Deutsche Lufthansa Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Deutsche Lufthansa. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.22 on May 16, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY). The last dividend payout was on May 16, 2012 and was $0.22

Q
How much per share is the next Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.22 on May 16, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKY)?
A

Deutsche Lufthansa has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY) was $0.22 and was paid out next on May 16, 2012.

