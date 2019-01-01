ñol

Top Shelf Brands Holdings
(OTCEM:DKTS)
~0
00
At close: Apr 26
0.0003
0.0003[29900.00%]
After Hours: 9:07AM EDT

Top Shelf Brands Holdings (OTC:DKTS), Dividends

Top Shelf Brands Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Top Shelf Brands Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Top Shelf Brands Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Top Shelf Brands Holdings (DKTS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Top Shelf Brands Holdings.

Q
What date did I need to own Top Shelf Brands Holdings (DKTS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Top Shelf Brands Holdings.

Q
How much per share is the next Top Shelf Brands Holdings (DKTS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Top Shelf Brands Holdings.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Top Shelf Brands Holdings (OTCEM:DKTS)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Top Shelf Brands Holdings.

