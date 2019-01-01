QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
39.52 - 40.5
Mkt Cap
2.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
120.71
Shares
54.6M
Outstanding
Daiichikosho Co Ltd is a Japanese electronics company engaged. It is engaged in the manufacturing, sale, and leasing of karaoke software and equipment. The company businesses include Professional karaoke business; Karaoke/restaurant business; Record label business; Elder business; Franchise business; Parking business; BGM broadcasting business; and Web business.

Analyst Ratings

Daiichikosho Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Daiichikosho (DKSSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Daiichikosho (OTCPK: DKSSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Daiichikosho's (DKSSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Daiichikosho.

Q

What is the target price for Daiichikosho (DKSSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Daiichikosho

Q

Current Stock Price for Daiichikosho (DKSSF)?

A

The stock price for Daiichikosho (OTCPK: DKSSF) is $40.5 last updated Fri Apr 16 2021 15:15:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Daiichikosho (DKSSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Daiichikosho.

Q

When is Daiichikosho (OTCPK:DKSSF) reporting earnings?

A

Daiichikosho does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Daiichikosho (DKSSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Daiichikosho.

Q

What sector and industry does Daiichikosho (DKSSF) operate in?

A

Daiichikosho is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.