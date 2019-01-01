QQQ
Range
10.15 - 10.19
Vol / Avg.
0.7K/20K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.81 - 10.2
Mkt Cap
151.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
10.16
P/E
-
EPS
0.11
Shares
15M
Outstanding
Data Knights Acquisition Corp is a newly organized blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

Data Knights Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Data Knights Acquisition (DKDCA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ: DKDCA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Data Knights Acquisition's (DKDCA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Data Knights Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Data Knights Acquisition (DKDCA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Data Knights Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Data Knights Acquisition (DKDCA)?

A

The stock price for Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ: DKDCA) is $10.15 last updated Today at 6:16:32 PM.

Q

Does Data Knights Acquisition (DKDCA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Data Knights Acquisition.

Q

When is Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA) reporting earnings?

A

Data Knights Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Data Knights Acquisition (DKDCA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Data Knights Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Data Knights Acquisition (DKDCA) operate in?

A

Data Knights Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.