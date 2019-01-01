QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/21.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 2.45
Mkt Cap
22.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
36.2M
Outstanding
HeliosX Lithium & Technologies Corp, formerly Dajin Lithium Corp is a resource exploration company. The company is engaged in the business of acquiring and developing mineral properties. Its projects include the Teels Marsh Lithium project, Alkali Lake Lithium Project, and Salinas Grandes. Geographically, it operates in Canada, Argentina, and the United States.

HeliosX Lithium Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy HeliosX Lithium (DJIFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HeliosX Lithium (OTCPK: DJIFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HeliosX Lithium's (DJIFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for HeliosX Lithium.

Q

What is the target price for HeliosX Lithium (DJIFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for HeliosX Lithium

Q

Current Stock Price for HeliosX Lithium (DJIFF)?

A

The stock price for HeliosX Lithium (OTCPK: DJIFF) is $0.62 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:01:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HeliosX Lithium (DJIFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for HeliosX Lithium.

Q

When is HeliosX Lithium (OTCPK:DJIFF) reporting earnings?

A

HeliosX Lithium does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is HeliosX Lithium (DJIFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HeliosX Lithium.

Q

What sector and industry does HeliosX Lithium (DJIFF) operate in?

A

HeliosX Lithium is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.