Divall Insured Inc Props
(OTCPK:DIVVZ)
At close: Dec 31
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding39.6K / 46.3K
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS3.35
Total Float-

Divall Insured Inc Props (OTC:DIVVZ), Dividends

Divall Insured Inc Props issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Divall Insured Inc Props generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Divall Insured Inc Props Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Divall Insured Inc Props (DIVVZ) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Divall Insured Inc Props.

Q
What date did I need to own Divall Insured Inc Props (DIVVZ) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Divall Insured Inc Props.

Q
How much per share is the next Divall Insured Inc Props (DIVVZ) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Divall Insured Inc Props.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Divall Insured Inc Props (OTCPK:DIVVZ)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Divall Insured Inc Props.

