Amcon Distributing
(AMEX:DIT)
163.70
-1.71[-1.03%]
At close: May 27
157.00
-6.7000[-4.09%]
After Hours: 4:14PM EDT
Day High/Low163.7 - 165.42
52 Week High/Low122.85 - 270
Open / Close165.42 / 164.01
Float / Outstanding158.7K / 584.8K
Vol / Avg.0.2K / 1.3K
Mkt Cap95.7M
P/E5.9
50d Avg. Price165.4
Div / Yield0.72/0.44%
Payout Ratio2.59
EPS5.29
Total Float158.7K

Amcon Distributing (AMEX:DIT), Key Statistics

Amcon Distributing (AMEX: DIT) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
152.5M
Trailing P/E
5.9
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
5.9
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.06
Price / Book (mrq)
1.17
Price / EBITDA
4.41
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
7.06
Earnings Yield
16.96%
Price change 1 M
0.98
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
-0.24
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
140.28
Tangible Book value per share
131.84
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
99.1M
Total Assets
181.2M
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.24
Gross Margin
6.81%
Net Margin
0.77%
EBIT Margin
1.02%
EBITDA Margin
1.23%
Operating Margin
1.01%