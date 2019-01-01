QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Mar 24, 2021, 10:13AM
Benzinga - Mar 24, 2021, 9:23AM
Disruptive Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Disruptive Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Disruptive Acquisition (DISAU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Disruptive Acquisition (NASDAQ: DISAU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Disruptive Acquisition's (DISAU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Disruptive Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Disruptive Acquisition (DISAU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Disruptive Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Disruptive Acquisition (DISAU)?

A

The stock price for Disruptive Acquisition (NASDAQ: DISAU) is $9.863 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 15:50:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Disruptive Acquisition (DISAU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Disruptive Acquisition.

Q

When is Disruptive Acquisition (NASDAQ:DISAU) reporting earnings?

A

Disruptive Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Disruptive Acquisition (DISAU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Disruptive Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Disruptive Acquisition (DISAU) operate in?

A

Disruptive Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.