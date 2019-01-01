Datang International (OTC:DIPGY), Dividends

Datang International issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Datang International generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Datang International. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.29 on August 13, 2012.
There are no upcoming dividends for Datang International (DIPGY). The last dividend payout was on August 13, 2012 and was $0.29
There are no upcoming dividends for Datang International (DIPGY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.29 on August 13, 2012
Datang International has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Datang International (DIPGY) was $0.29 and was paid out next on August 13, 2012.
Browse dividends on all stocks.