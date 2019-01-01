ñol

Datang International
(OTC:DIPGY)
3.10
00
At close: Aug 20
2.55
-0.5500[-17.74%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low2.79 - 3.2
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 925.3M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap2.9B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.51
Total Float-

Datang International (OTC:DIPGY), Dividends

Datang International issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Datang International generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jun 11, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Datang International Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Datang International (DIPGY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Datang International. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.29 on August 13, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own Datang International (DIPGY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Datang International (DIPGY). The last dividend payout was on August 13, 2012 and was $0.29

Q
How much per share is the next Datang International (DIPGY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Datang International (DIPGY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.29 on August 13, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Datang International (OTC:DIPGY)?
A

Datang International has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Datang International (DIPGY) was $0.29 and was paid out next on August 13, 2012.

