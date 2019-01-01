QQQ
Datang International Power Generation is one of five state-controlled independent power producers in China, with total attributable installed capacity of 68 gigawatts in 2020. It has a diversified generation mix: exactly 71% of its installed capacity runs on thermal coal, 13% on hydro, and the remainder on gas, wind, and solar. Through Datang Group, the Chinese government owns approximately a 53% stake.

Datang International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Datang International (DIPGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Datang International (OTC: DIPGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Datang International's (DIPGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Datang International.

Q

What is the target price for Datang International (DIPGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Datang International

Q

Current Stock Price for Datang International (DIPGY)?

A

The stock price for Datang International (OTC: DIPGY) is $3.1 last updated Fri Aug 20 2021 18:43:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Datang International (DIPGY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 13, 2012 to stockholders of record on June 7, 2012.

Q

When is Datang International (OTC:DIPGY) reporting earnings?

A

Datang International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Datang International (DIPGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Datang International.

Q

What sector and industry does Datang International (DIPGY) operate in?

A

Datang International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.