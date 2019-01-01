QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/13.9K
Div / Yield
0.01/7.02%
52 Wk
0.13 - 0.26
Mkt Cap
3.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.09
Shares
18.5B
Outstanding
Datang International Power Generation is one of five state-controlled independent power producers in China, with total attributable installed capacity of 68 gigawatts in 2020. It has a diversified generation mix: exactly 71% of its installed capacity runs on thermal coal, 13% on hydro, and the remainder on gas, wind, and solar. Through Datang Group, the Chinese government owns approximately a 53% stake.

Datang International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Datang International (DIPGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Datang International (OTCPK: DIPGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Datang International's (DIPGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Datang International.

Q

What is the target price for Datang International (DIPGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Datang International

Q

Current Stock Price for Datang International (DIPGF)?

A

The stock price for Datang International (OTCPK: DIPGF) is $0.2 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 17:06:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Datang International (DIPGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Datang International.

Q

When is Datang International (OTCPK:DIPGF) reporting earnings?

A

Datang International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Datang International (DIPGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Datang International.

Q

What sector and industry does Datang International (DIPGF) operate in?

A

Datang International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.