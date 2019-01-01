QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Dionics Inc is engaged in the design and manufacturing of Photovoltaic (PV) optically-isolated driver. The company offers Optoelectronic and Photovoltaic Components, Integrated Circuits, Semiconductor Devices, Lighting Devices, and Dual High-Current Photovoltaic Power Source. It distributes its products to the domestic and overseas market.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Dionics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dionics (DION) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dionics (OTCEM: DION) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dionics's (DION) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dionics.

Q

What is the target price for Dionics (DION) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dionics

Q

Current Stock Price for Dionics (DION)?

A

The stock price for Dionics (OTCEM: DION) is $0.000001 last updated Mon Nov 01 2021 16:32:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dionics (DION) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dionics.

Q

When is Dionics (OTCEM:DION) reporting earnings?

A

Dionics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dionics (DION) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dionics.

Q

What sector and industry does Dionics (DION) operate in?

A

Dionics is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.