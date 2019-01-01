ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
HF Sinclair
(NYSE:DINO)
49.81
0.98[2.01%]
At close: May 27
49.85
0.0400[0.08%]
After Hours: 5:18PM EDT
Day High/Low48.44 - 50.05
52 Week High/Low34.17 - 50.05
Open / Close48.96 / 49.85
Float / Outstanding206.3M / 223.2M
Vol / Avg.2M / 2.1M
Mkt Cap11.1B
P/E14.71
50d Avg. Price41.16
Div / Yield1.6/3.21%
Payout Ratio10.32
EPS-0.24
Total Float206.3M

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO), Dividends

HF Sinclair issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash HF Sinclair generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.75%

Annual Dividend

$1.6

Last Dividend

May 23
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

HF Sinclair Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next HF Sinclair (DINO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for HF Sinclair. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.40 on June 2, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own HF Sinclair (DINO) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for HF Sinclair ($DINO) will be on June 2, 2022. Investors need to be owners of HF Sinclair (DINO) shares by May 23, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next HF Sinclair (DINO) dividend?
A

The next dividend for HF Sinclair (DINO) will be on May 20, 2022 and will be $0.40

Q
What is the dividend yield for HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO)?
A

HF Sinclair has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for HF Sinclair (DINO) was $0.40 and was paid out next on June 2, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.